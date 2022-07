On Zmiinyi Island and in the surrounding waters, the Russian army lost military equipment worth USD 915 million due to the actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This is reported by Forbes, citing its own analytics on Friday, July 1.

The most expensive loss for the occupying army of the Russian Federation was the flagship of the Black Sea Fleet - the missile cruiser Moskva. Its cost is estimated at USD 750 million. The Armed Forces of Ukraine also destroyed at least 8 anti-aircraft systems Tor, Pantsir and Strela types with a total value of more than USD 100 million and 4 water craft of various classes with a total value of about USD 50 million.

"One of the most important targets was the Vasily Bekh rescue tugboat. It was one of the newest - the Astrakhan shipyard launched it in 2016. According to the Ukrainian military, there was a Tor anti-aircraft missile system on board of the ship. The ship sailed to the bottom on June 17 due to a Ukrainian missile hit," the report said.

The cost of all destroyed Russian equipment on the Zmiinyi Island and in its surrounding waters is estimated at USD 915 million. These calculations included only the cost of known losses, because the amount could be much larger, the publication points out.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on June 30, information appeared that Russian troops had left Zmiinyi Island, blowing up equipment.

A little later, the Operational Command South confirmed the information about the successful special operation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Zmiinyi Island.

At the same time, the Moskva cruiser, shot down on April 13 by the Ukrainian military, is the most expensive loss of the Russian Federation in the war with Ukraine.