German Chancellor Olaf Scholz believes that Russian President Vladimir Putin will be able to wage war against Ukraine for a long time, as he has been preparing for it for at least a year. Scholz said this in an interview with the CBS News program.

So, answering the question of how long the war could last, he said that no one really knows this, but Putin's long planning suggests that he is ready for prolonged military action.

According to him, many people live in Russia and the country has significant resources.

"I think the decision to- to do this war was taken one year before it started or possibly earlier because he prepared for it. And so, he will be able to continue with the war really a long time," Scholz said.

Scholz also stressed that although Putin "will not really admit it," Russia feels the impact of Western sanctions.

Scholz is convinced that Putin understands the deep impact of Western sanctions on his economy.

"This is now happening to a country that is not that advanced, that is really needing all the technologies from the rest of the world for having a similar standard of living, and for having the chance to be part of growth in the world economy," Scholz said.

