Russian troops were forced to leave the Ukrainian Zmiinyi Island due to the constant strikes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This was not a gesture of goodwill, as the Russian Federation stated later. This is stated in the Defence Intelligence update of the British Ministry of Defense on Twitter.

So, the department noted that over the past few weeks, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have attacked the Russian garrison using missiles and drone strikes. In addition, they used anti-ship missiles to prevent Russian warships from replenishing supplies on the island.

"Russia has highly likely withdrawn from Snake Island owing to the isolation of the garrison and its increasing vulnerability to Ukrainian strikes, rather than a "gesture of good will" as it has claimed," it was said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the South Operational Command confirmed information about the successful special operation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the Zmiinyi Island.

In the Russian Federation, their departure from Zmiinyi Island was called a gesture of "goodwill," causing a violent reaction from users of social networks.

On June 21, the South Operational Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced a strike on the garrison of Russian troops on the captured Zmiinyi Island.