Rada Introduces New Grounds For Dismissal Of Employees. What Are Reasons For Dismissal Without Consent?

The Verkhovna Rada introduced additional grounds for the dismissal of employees at the initiative of the owners for the duration of martial law.

A total of 262 MPs voted for the adoption of bill 7251, with the minimum required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Additional grounds for dismissal during martial law include:

- the impossibility of providing the employee with the work specified in the employment contract due to the destruction (absence) of production, organizational and technical conditions, means of production or property of the employer as a result of hostilities;

- the absence of an employee at work and information about the reasons for his absence for 4 months.

"In connection with the active hostilities on the territory of Ukraine and the destruction of the property of enterprises, institutions, organizations, the further conduct of their activities often becomes impossible," thus the authors of the initiative justify the proposed innovation.

Also, for the duration of martial law or a state of emergency, it is proposed to establish that all notifications and documents on labor relations, orders (instructions) of the owner or the body authorized by him can be carried out and maintained in electronic form using technical means of electronic communications or by sending electronic media to which this document is written.

According to the document, the suspension of an employment contract in connection with military aggression against Ukraine must be formalized by an order (instruction) of the employer, which indicates information about the reasons and term for the suspension of the employment contract, the number and category of employees to whom this may apply, the conditions for the renewal of the employment contract.

The employer must send the order to suspend the validity of the employment contract for approval by the military-civilian administration.

In addition, the period of additional leave for combatants is reduced from 14 to 7 calendar days.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on March 15, the Verkhovna Rada adopted a law on labor relations during martial law.