Ukrainian borshch is recognized as an intangible cultural heritage of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

Minister of Culture and Information Policy Oleksandr Tkachenko announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to him, on Friday, July 1, at the 5th extraordinary meeting of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Protection of the Intangible Cultural Heritage, at the request of the Ukrainian Ministry of Culture, the element "Ukrainian borshch cooking culture" was included in the UNESCO list of intangible cultural heritage in need of immediate protection.

"The victory in the war for borshch is ours!... The battle for borshch began even before the war. And no matter how much Masha Zakharova (speaker of the Russian Foreign Ministry) said that "cooking books were forbidden, and the recipe for the dish was kept secret and forbidden to cook" and in general, our borshch is "a manifestation of extremism and Nazism," this "manifestation of extremism" is now officially Ukrainian, and officially under the protection of UNESCO," Tkachenko wrote.

The minister joked that Ukrainians "will be happy to share borshch and its recipes with all civilized countries, and with uncivilized ones too, so that they have at least something light, tasty and Ukrainian."

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, chef Yevhen Klopotenko believes that in order to defeat the Russians, it is necessary to cook borshch all over the world.