The Armed Forces of Ukraine stopped assault attempts in 3 directions in Donetsk region.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this in its operational update, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the General Staff, Ukrainian defenders successfully stopped all attempts at offensive and assault actions of the invaders in the directions of Mykolaivka - Spirne, Volodymyrivka - Pokrovske, Dolomytne - Vuhlehirsk TPP.

In the Avdiivka, Kurakhove, Novopavlivka and Zaporizhzhia directions, it fired at our positions from the barrel and jet artillery along the battle front line.

Russians struck a missile strike in the vicinity of Avdiivka.

They conducted aerial reconnaissance with Orlan-10 UAVs.

In the Pivdennyi Buh direction, the invaders continued shelling in the areas of the settlements of Trudoliubivka, Kniazivka, Veselyi Kut, Krasnyi Yar, Kobzartsi, Liubomyrivka, Posad-Pokrovske and Lupareve.

The work of electronic warfare means near Velyka Oleksandrivka was recorded.

In readiness for the use of missile weapons in the Black Sea are three carriers of sea-based cruise missiles of the Kalibr type.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine strangled the invaders' offensive in the direction of the Lysychansk gelatin plant.

Russian troops have intensified hostilities in the Kramatorsk direction.