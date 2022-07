The Verkhovna Rada has appointed Dmytro Lubynets, Member of Parliament from the For the Future group, as the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Parliament.

250 MPs voted for the relevant decision, with the minimum required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In the snap elections in 2019, Lubynets won the parliamentary elections in the single-mandate constituency 60 (Boikivskyi, Volnovaskyi, Manhuskyi, Mykilskyi, Novoazovskyi districts, part of Livoberezhnyi district of the city of Mariupol) in Donetsk region.

In the Verkhovna Rada, he worked as chairman of the committee on human rights, de-occupation and reintegration of the temporarily occupied territories in Donetsk, Luhansk regions and Crimea, national minorities, interethnic relations.

Lubynets was also MP of the previous convocation, was a member of the Petro Poroshenko Bloc faction, but left it in 2019 a month before the new elections.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Human Rights Committee recommended that the Verkhovna Rada appoint MP Lubynets as the Ombudsman.

His candidacy was proposed by Chairman of the Parliament Ruslan Stefanchuk.