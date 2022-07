President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived at the Verkhovna Rada and addressed the MPs.

Yaroslav Zhelezniak, Member of Parliament from the Holos faction, announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The President of Ukraine addressed the parliament," he wrote.

The parliamentarian said that President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen also spoke online.

Member of Parliament from the European Solidarity faction posted a photo of the Presidium of the Rada, where the flag of the European Union appeared, on his Telegram channel.

According to Ukrainian News Agency, a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada is to be held on Friday, where a number of issues will be considered.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that the status of a candidate for membership in the European Union opens up access for Ukraine to new EU financial support programs.