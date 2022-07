Under the rubble of the Amstor shopping center in Kremenchuk (Poltava region), which was previously hit by a missile of the invaders, 6 more body fragments were found. This is stated in the message of the State Emergency Service.

"As of 9:00 a.m. on July 1, 6 body fragments were additionally found at the site of emergency rescue operations on the territory of the Amstor shopping center," the statement says.

It is noted that since the beginning of the work, 28 body fragments have been found.

In total, 19 people were killed as a result of the missile attack, 62 people were injured, of which 26 people were hospitalized.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on Monday, June 27, Russian troops launched a missile attack on Kremenchuk, Poltava region. One of the missiles hit the roof of the Amstor shopping and entertainment center, causing destruction and a fire. At the time of the missile hit, there were about a thousand people inside the mall.

On June 28, the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, Denys Monastyrskyi, said that most of the bodies of the killed found among the rubble were not recognized, as they were badly burned during the fire.

On June 30, the mayor of Kremenchuk, Vitalii Maletskyi, said that as of the morning, rescuers had examined and dismantled the rubbles on 80% of the area of ​​the Amstor shopping center.