Belarus has stepped up the use of electronic warfare kits in the border districts with Volyn region.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces has announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In the Volyn and Polissia directions, there are no major changes. A rotation of one of the special forces detachments performing tasks near ​​the settlement of Pinsk is expected. Also, units of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus use electronic warfare systems in the border districts with the Volyn region," the authority reports.

In the Siverske direction, the enemy continues to hold units of the armed forces in the border districts of Bryansk and Kursk regions of the Russian Federation.

The enemy carried out artillery shelling of the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, conducted aerial reconnaissance by the UAV near ​​the village of Kysla Dubyna.

The deployment of electronic warfare systems near the village of Oleshnya, Kursk region, is also noted.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Belarus is studying the possibility of carrying out covert mobilization.

The self-proclaimed president of Belarus, Aleksandr Lukashenko, said that Russia and Belarus should be ready to use nuclear weapons.

Belarus is practicing the creation of rifle battalions.