Troops of the Russian Federation have intensified military operations in the Kramatorsk direction.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"At the same time, the enemy intensified military operations in the Kramatorsk direction," the ministry said.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy is shelling from artillery the areas of the settlements of Berestove, Yakovlivka, Vidrodzhennia, Mayorsk, and the Vuhledar thermal power plant.

He is trying to improve the tactical situation in the direction of the settlement of Pokrovsk, but has no success.

In the Avdiyivka, Kurakhove, Novopavlovsk, and Zaporizhzhia directions, the enemy fired at the positions of the AFU from cannon and rocket artillery along the line of contact.

In the Pivdennyi Buh direction, the enemy continued shelling from mortars, cannon and rocket artillery in the areas of the settlements of Potiomkyne, Bereznehuvate, Partyzanske, Kyselivka, Shevchenkove, and Tavriiske.

The enemy conducted aerial reconnaissance using UAVs.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the invaders concentrated on encircling Lysychansk from the south and west. As of the morning of the 128th day of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation into Ukraine, the invaders concentrated on encircling the troops of the AFU in the Lysychansk region from the south and west, and are also storming to block the logistics support of our units.