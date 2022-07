Today, July 1, a decree on the introduction of a visa regime for citizens of the Russian Federation came into force.

The corresponding resolution was approved on Friday, June 17, at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers on the proposal of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, given the cessation of Ukrainian embassies and consulates on the territory of the Russian Federation, Russian citizens in Russia can apply to the visa centers of an external service provider (VFS Global) in eight Russian cities.

Citizens of the Russian Federation who are on the territory of third countries can apply to foreign diplomatic institutions of Ukraine in these countries to obtain Ukrainian visas.

However, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs clarifies that the presence of a Ukrainian visa for a foreigner is not an unconditional guarantee of his entry into Ukraine - the final decision on permission to cross the border is made by officials of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that the introduction of a visa regime with Russia would make it possible to identify people who threaten Ukraine's national security.

Earlier it was reported that on May 25, a petition for the introduction of a visa regime with Russia, which gained the required number of votes, was supported by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.