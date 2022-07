Ukraine received a loan under the World Bank Project "Public Expenditure Support for Sustainable Public Administration in Ukraine."

The Ministry of Finance has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The total amount is EUR 446.8 million.

Under this funding, the UK security is EUR 424.6 million euros.

"In the context of the war, it is important for Ukraine to maintain the potential, efficiency and sustainability of public administration. The funds raised will provide funding for public sector employees. We are grateful to the UK Government and the World Bank team for supporting Ukraine during this difficult period in our history," Finance Minister Serhii Marchenko said.

The funds will be used to reimburse the state budget expenditures made to ensure the remuneration of employees of state bodies and budgetary educational institutions, both at the national and regional levels.

