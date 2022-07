The Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company has contracted 15,600 tons of fuel for July.

The company announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Naftogaz is increasing the import of oil products. So, in May 2022, 2,000 tons of diesel fuel were imported, in June – 5,600 tons. In July, 15,600 tons of fuel was contracted, of which 4,000 tons are gasoline," the report says.

According to the report, the key import country is the Republic of Poland.

"Providing Ukraine with fuel is a matter of national security, as well as economic and social stability. The dynamics are positive - from month to month, Naftogaz almost triples the volume of imported fuel. If such rates continue, Naftogaz will be able to become the market leader already in the coming months," said Yurii Vitrenko, the head of the board of the NJSC.

According to the report, oil products imported by Naftogaz do not include volumes transited through the pipeline for other importers.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in May, the Cabinet of Ministers transferred 172 filling stations of the Glusco company under the control of the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company.