As of the morning of the 128th day of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation into Ukraine, the invaders concentrated on encircling the troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the area of Lysychansk from the south and west, and are also storming to block the logistics support of our units.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Thus, it is reported that in the Lysychansk direction, Russian troops are shelling the positions of the defenders of Ukraine from cannon and rocket artillery in the areas of the settlements of Siversk, Bilohorivka, Lysychansk, and Vovchoyarivka. The occupiers are trying to take control of the section of the Bakhmut-Lysychansk Highway, but their attempts have not been successful.

In the Volyn, Polisskyi, and Siversk directions, the situation has not undergone significant changes. On the latter, the enemy carried out artillery shelling in the areas of the settlements of Hremiyach, Mikhalchyna Sloboda, Kolos of Chernihiv region, Starikove and Atinske of Sumy region.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy has concentrated a grouping of troops of the Western Military District, is carrying out the defense of previously occupied lines, and is systematically shelling units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces to fetter their actions. Thus, the areas of the settlements of Bazalievka, Verkhnii Saltiv, Nortsovka, Chepil, Dmytrivka, Barvenkove, Velyka Babka, and Pryshyb were fired at from artillery.

In the Sloviyansk direction, enemy troops continue to conduct defense, regrouping and try to improve their tactical position. The aggressor fired artillery at the positions of our troops not far from Dolyna, Mazanivka, Dibrovne, Hrushuvakha, Adamivka, Husarivka, and Ivanivka. At the same time, the enemy intensified military operations in the Kramatorsk direction.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy is shelling the areas of the settlements of Berestove, Yakovlivka, Mayorsk, and Vuhledar thermal power plant using artillery, trying to improve the tactical situation in the direction of the settlement of Pokrovsk, however, with no success.

In the Avdiyivka, Kurakhove, Novopavlovsk, and Zaporizhzhia directions, the Russian troops fired at the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from cannon and rocket artillery along the line of contact.

In the Pivdennyi Buh direction, the enemy continued shelling from mortars, cannon and rocket artillery in the areas of the settlements of Potiomkyne, Bereznehuvate, Partyzanske, Kyselivka, Shevchenkove, and Tavriiske. It conducted aerial reconnaissance using UAVs. In readiness for conducting missile strikes against targets in the territory of Ukraine, the enemy continues to hold three carriers of high-precision weapons in the Black Sea.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian occupation troops are not abandoning their attempts to regain their previously lost positions north and northeast of Kharkiv, therefore, they continue assault operations in this direction.

Also, the South Operational Command confirmed the information about the successful special operation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Zmiinyi Island.