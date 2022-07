As of the morning of July 1, over 978 children had been affected in Ukraine since the war start.

According to official information from juvenile prosecutors, 343 children have been killed and more than 635 wounded.

That follows from a statement by the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO).

The largest number of children had been affected by the war Donetsk region - 339, Kharkiv region - 185, Kyiv region - 116, Chernihiv region - 68, Luhansk region - 61, Mykolayiv region - 53, Kherson region - 52, and Zaporizhzhia region - 31.

On the night of July 1, Russian troops carried out rocket attacks on Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district of Odesa region. As a result, a 10-year-old boy was killed, two children aged 4 and 17 were wounded.

On June 28-29, a 13-year-old girl was killed by shelling of the civilian infrastructure of Lysychansk, Luhansk region.

On June 29, as a result of enemy shelling of Pavlivka, Mariyinka district, Donetsk region, a 5-year-old boy was wounded.

Due to the bombing and shelling by the armed forces of the Russian Federation, a total of 2,102 educational institutions have been damaged. Of those, 215 institutions were completely destroyed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers has simplified the mechanism for transferring a child temporarily evacuated to the territory of another state to an adoptive family, in particular, it is allowed to transfer a child in the presence of an official of a consular institution of Ukraine.