Overnight into Friday, July 1, the enemy conducted a missile attack on Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district of Odesa region. There was a collapse of a private house, also hit the recreation center. 14 people were killed and 30 more were wounded.

That follows from a statement by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SESU).

Thus, as a result of a missile attack in the urban-type settlement of Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district, a 9-story house partially collapsed. As of 6 a.m., 14 people were killed, 30 people including three children were wounded. The SESU rescued seven people including three children from the rubble.

The second rocket hit a rest house at night, also located in Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district. The missile strike caused partial destruction of the 3-story and 4-story buildings of the recreation center, as a result of which three people were killed, including one child, and one adult was injured.

Also, the speaker of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Serhii Bratchuk, reported that a third rocket had hit another recreation center. Details about the destruction and casualties are not available at the moment.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine completely liberated Odesa region from the invaders.

On June 30, information appeared that Russian troops had left Zmiinyi Island, blowing up equipment.

A little later, the South Operational Command confirmed the information about the successful special operation of the AFU on Zmiinyi Island.