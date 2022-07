Overnight into Friday, July 1, Russian invaders hit Dnipropetrovsk region using multiple launch rocket systems.

This was announced by Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Valentyn Reznychenko on Telegram.

So, Reznychenko said that the invaders attacked Mykolskyi district. Initially, there were no casualties.

Reznychenko added that in other parts of the region the night passed quietly.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on the night of Friday, July 1, the Russian invaders conducted a missile attack on Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district of Odesa region. There was a collapse of a private house, also hit the recreation center. 14 people were killed and 30 more were injured.

On the morning of June 30, the occupiers fired again at Dnipropetrovsk region in the morning, a 40-ton grain warehouse was destroyed.

Earlier, Dnipro City Mayor Borys Filatov urged city residents not to ignore air raid alerts.