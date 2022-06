Belarus introduces a visa-free regime for citizens of Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, as well as for persons who have the status of non-citizens of Latvia. This is stated in the message of the State Border Committee of Belarus on Thursday, June 30.

"From April 15 to December 31, a visa-free procedure for entry into Belarus was introduced for citizens of Lithuania, Latvia (as well as persons with the status of non-citizen of Latvia) and Poland," the statement said.

Foreigners arriving in Belarus must register at the place of actual temporary stay within 10 days. At the same time, citizens of Lithuania, Latvia and Poland have the right to visit and move throughout the country.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 29, the Polish Border Guard Service announced that Polish border guards were conducting the finish stage of the construction of a wall on the border with Belarus.

On June 25, the self-proclaimed president of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko, during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, said that he was worried by the policies pursued by Poland and Lithuania.

On June 17, Lukashenko said that he would "have to react" if Poland intends to seize Western Ukraine.