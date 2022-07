Staff members work at the construction site of a one million kilowatts photovoltaic project in Gonghe County of Hainan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. Photo by Xinhua/Zhang Long.

Staff members work at the construction site of a one million kilowatts photovoltaic project in Gonghe County of Hainan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. Photo by Xinhua/Zhang Long.

China's installed capacity of renewable energy had reached 1.1 bln kilowatts by the end of May, up 15.1% year on year, data from the National Energy Administration showed. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

From January to May, China's newly installed capacity of renewable energy was 43.49 mln kilowatts, accounting for 82.1% of the total newly installed capacity of power generation.

During this period, 1.06 trln kilowatt-hours of electricity were generated through renewable sources, up 16.8% year on year, accounting for about 31.5% of the country's power consumption.

China has made significant strides in renewable energy production in recent years to enhance its energy structure.

The country has pledged to strive for peaking carbon dioxide emissions by 2030 and achieving carbon neutrality by 2060.