Guildhall spoke with members of the British parliament about the transfer to Ukraine of American aircraft such as F-15e, F-16 and other Western interceptors, necessary to counter Russian cruise missiles, which operate at low altitudes and are invisible to the Ukrainian air defense system.

British Conservative Party MP, sir Roger Gale twice answered yes to questions both about supporting the supply of Western interceptor aircraft to Ukraine and the missile defense systems necessary to counter cruise missiles.

In turn, the representative of the Labour Party, parliamentarian Chris Bryant, answering the question whether the MP supports the need to transfer the F-15e and F-16 aircraft to Ukraine, also voiced his support position.

"I support providing Ukraine with everything that is necessary to repel Putin's barbaric attack," the parliamentarian said.

Lord Meghnad Desai, a member of the House of Lords of the UK Parliament, also announced his own support for the transfer to Ukraine of aviation and the necessary missile defense systems to combat cruise missiles.

“Of course. My position is that NATO should do everything it can to help Ukraine," said the British lord.

Earlier, the head of the Center for Defense Reforms, coordinator of the interdepartmental platform for countering hybrid threats, which carries out its activities within the framework of Ukraine-NATO cooperation, Oleksandr V. Danyliuk, said that guided cruise missiles that are used by the Russian Armed Forces to strike at military and civilian infrastructure facilities in Ukraine are effective as they operate at low altitudes and are invisible to the Ukrainian air defense system. According to him, Western countries should transfer F-15e, F-16 or other Western interceptors to Ukraine to effectively counter attacks by cruise missiles of the Russian Armed Forces.