Greece Ready To Provide Ships Of Its Merchant Fleet For Grain Export From Ukraine - NATO Secretary General

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has said that Greece is ready to provide cargo ships for the export of grain and other agricultural products from the seaports of Ukraine blocked by Russian troops.

He made the corresponding statement today, June 30, speaking to reporters, according to Sky News.

"Greece announced that they are ready to make available ships to get the grain out of Ukraine," Stoltenberg said.

Meanwhile, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said his country "had a special role to play in this effort as it controls the world's largest merchant fleet".

"Greece, once again, is offering to help and support any effort made, under the auspices of the United Nations, in order for the grain currently trapped in Ukraine, primarily in Odesa, to leave Ukraine and eventually end up in the countries that need it today," he said.

Recall that in early May, the United Nations said that due to Russian military aggression in the ports of Ukraine, about 25 million tons of grain intended for export were blocked.

At the same time, during the occupation of the southern regions of Ukraine, the Russian invaders took more than half a million tons of grain from there. It is delivered to the occupied Crimea, from where it is transported by ships to third countries.

Earlier, we wrote that Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the Russian Federation does not prevent the export of grain from Ukrainian ports by sea, but at the same time called on Ukraine to demine the waters of ports.

Mines in the waters of seaports, in particular Odesa, were installed to prevent a possible landing of the Russian paratroopers.