The Armed Forces of Ukraine are conducting offensive actions in several directions, said Oleksii Hromov, deputy head of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during a briefing at the Media Center of Ukraine on Thursday, June 30.

Ukrainian troops are trying to conduct offensive operations and defeat the enemy in several directions at the same time.

“During the week, the settlement of Potiomkyne along Kryvyi Rih axis was liberated and taken under control, as well as Pavlivka, a settlement along Kurakhove axis. Units of missile and artillery troops hit command posts in charge of the troops and warehouses with fuel and lubricant materials, as well as inflicted significant losses on the enemy,” he said.

The General emphasized that the Russian rhetoric regarding the war in Ukraine is constantly changing, which indicates that none of the Kremlin’s plans to seize Ukraine have been implemented. Hromov stressed that Russian rhetoric about the war in Ukraine is constantly changing, since not a single Kremlin plan to seize the Ukrainian state has been implemented. Hromov pointed out that Russian media are already spreading reports that Russian society is being prepared for the defeat of its army, the serious condition of the troops and mistakes in the military leadership of the aggressor.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 30, the speaker of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Serhii Bratchuk, said that Odesa region was completely liberated from the Russian invaders.

On June 30, information appeared that Russian troops left Zmiinyi Island, blowing up equipment.

A little later, the South Operational Command confirmed information about the successful special operation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Zmiinyi Island.