15 Ukrainian empty grain trucks derailed in Romania.

The chairman of the board of the Ukrzaliznytsia joint-stock company Oleksandr Kamyshyn announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"These cars were part of a train of 32 cars that returned empty after unloading grain in a Romanian port. All 32 cars in the train belong to a Ukrainian private operator. Grain carriers moved on trolleys under the track of 1435, rearranged in Ungheni (Moldova). Carts are owned by the Moldovan Railway. According to operational information, the reason is under a track service. Details are still under investigation," he wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, German Ambassador to Ukraine Anka Feldhusen predicts that Germany will establish grain exports from Ukraine by rail in July.