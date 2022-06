Zelenskyy Signs Law On Duties And VAT On Imported Goods And Customs Clearance Of Cars

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a law by which the Verkhovna Rada returned duties and VAT on imported goods and customs clearance of vehicles.

Member of Parliament from the Servant of the People faction, the chairman of the parliamentary committee on finance, tax and customs policy Danylo Hetmantsev announced this on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Bill N7418 on the resumption of import taxes was signed by the President. Let me remind you that the law exempts electric vehicles from any taxes," the MP said.

Customs clearance of vehicles will be paid from July this year.

The bill resumes taxation, which was abolished by law No. 2142:

- for goods imported by single tax payers of the first, second and third groups (according to customs statistics, on average, monthly losses of budget revenues amount to about UAH 3.0 billion of VAT and import duty);

- for enterprises that do not pay import duty (according to customs statistics, on average, monthly losses of budget revenues amount to about UAH 0.5 billion of import duty);

- for vehicles imported by citizens (as a result of the exemption from import duty, excise tax and VAT, the budget did not receive about UAH 13 billion; more than 119,000 vehicles were imported; there are frequent cases of import of premium vehicles).

At the same time, amendments have been made to the law "On collection for compulsory state pension insurance" to exempt from paying a fee for compulsory state insurance those who purchase vehicles equipped exclusively with electric engines (one or more).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 21, the Verkhovna Rada returned duties and VAT on imported goods and customs clearance of vehicles.

The Cabinet of Ministers proposes to the Verkhovna Rada to introduce a procedure for customs clearance of vehicles in the Dіia application and exempt electric vehicles from taxation.