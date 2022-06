British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss believes that it is a realistic goal to completely oust Russian troops from Ukraine.

She said this on BBC radio, European Pravda reports.

The entire territory of Ukraine that Russia seized is illegally occupied, and, in the end, Russians need to be pushed out of all this territory, Truss said.

Asked if the British government believed Russia could be pushed out of all of Ukraine within an foreseeable period of time, she said that this is real and that is why the UK is providing additional lethal assistance.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Liz Truss believes that peace negotiations with Russia should be held only after her defeat in Ukraine.

In addition, the UK decided to allocate an additional GBP 1 billion for military support to Ukraine.

Earlier, Johnson proposed a four-point plan to support Ukraine, including assistance in training 10,000 Ukrainian soldiers every three months.

Meanwhile, Britain is ready to use its Air Force to help export grain from Ukrainian ports.