The United Kingdom has decided to allocate an additional GBP 1 billion for military support to Ukraine.

This is stated in the message of the British government, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"PM announces further £1 billion in military support to Ukraine. Next phase of UK military support will enhance and sustain Ukraine’s resistance to the Russian invasion,” it said.

According to the report, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson made such a statement at the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) summit in Madrid (Spain), after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed NATO leaders, calling for urgent support to help Ukraine turn the tide of the war.

So the UK is increasing total military and economic support to Ukraine to GBP 3.8 billion in 2022, including military support to GBP 2.3 billion, with another GBP 1.5 billion previously earmarked for humanitarian and economic aid.

According to the report, the support will be aimed at providing the Armed Forces of Ukraine with sophisticated air defence systems, uncrewed aerial vehicles, innovative new electronic warfare equipment and thousands of pieces of vital kit for Ukrainian soldiers.

According to Johnson, such support for the UK will be the first step in allowing Ukraine to move from protection from illegal Russian invasion to offensive operations against Russian ground forces in order to restore Ukrainian sovereignty.

Johnson said that the UK will continue to support the Ukrainian people so that Russian President Vladimir Putin is defeated in Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in early June, Johnson announced that the UK would transfer M270 multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) to Ukraine that could hit targets at a distance of up to 80 km with high accuracy.

In May, Johnson announced a new GBP 1.3 billion military aid package for Ukraine.