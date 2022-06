The Constitutional Court recognized the procedure of special confiscation as constitutional.

Ukrainian News Agency was informed about this in the Constitutional Court.

On June 30, the Constitutional Court made a decision on the constitutional submission by 47 Members of Parliament on the compliance with the Constitution of Articles 96-1, 96-2 of the Criminal Code, which establishes the content and procedure for applying such a criminal law measure as special confiscation.

The Constitutional Court found the challenged provisions of the Code to be in conformity with the Constitution.

The rapporteur in this case is Oleh Pervomaiskyi.

The text of the decision and its summary will be made public on the official website of the Constitutional Court on July 1.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) closed the criminal proceedings on the fact of possible abuses by officials of the Prosecutor General's Office in connection with classifying a court decision, on the basis of which a special confiscation of USD 1.5 billion seized on the accounts of former President Viktor Yanukovych and his entourage took place.

Yanukovych's lawyer said that the information about the special confiscation of UAH 1.5 billion is a lie.