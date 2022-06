67% of respondents polled by the Rating sociological group see nothing wrong with visiting beauty salons during the war, but 62% of respondents consider it unacceptable to go to restaurants.

This is evidenced by the results of the opinion poll, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the poll, the majority of respondents consider it acceptable to go to the gym, beauty salons and celebrate their birthdays during the war.

At the same time, the majority of respondents consider it unacceptable in wartime to fry barbecue in nature, go to restaurants and buy expensive food and clothes.

So, 84% of respondents consider it acceptable to go to the gym during the war, 14% consider it inappropriate.

67% of respondents are in favor of visiting beauty salons, against this - 31%.

62% consider it normal to celebrate their birthday during the war, 37% consider it inappropriate.

42% of respondents consider it appropriate to fry barbecue in nature, 57% - consider such a pastime during the war inappropriate.

37% of respondents spoke in favor of going to restaurants and cafes, 62% - against.

Also, 36% of respondents consider it appropriate to buy expensive products and things, 62% - consider such a waste of money unacceptable.

The poll was conducted on June 18-19 using the CATI method (telephone interviews using a computer) among adult respondents in all regions of Ukraine, except for the temporarily occupied territories of Crimea and Donbas, as well as territories where Ukrainian mobile communications were absent during the poll.

1,200 respondents were interviewed; the error in the representativeness of the study does not exceed 2.8%.

