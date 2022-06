The Russian military holds an offensive near Verkhniokamianka of Luhansk region and storm the Lysychansk oil refinery.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The enemy takes an offensive near Verkhniokamianka and assault operations neat the Lysychansk oil refinery, hostilities are ongoing," the authority said.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy did not conduct active hostilities, shelled the positions of the Armed Forces from artillery.

In the Bakhmut direction, shelling was recorded near Berestove, Pokrovske and Zvonivka and an aviation blow near Pokrovske.

The Ukrainian warriors stopped the offensive and inflicted significant losses to the invaders near the settlements of Klynove and Novoluhanske, and also reflected the assault in the direction of the Vuhlehirsk TPP.

In both cases, the enemy has departed.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the invaders regroup troops and defend themselves in the Sloviansk direction.

Near Kharkiv, the troops of the Russian Federation made shelling from tanks, mortars, receiver and reactive artillery in the areas of the settlements of Pytomnyk, Ukrainka, Peremoha, Demntievka, Prudianka and Rubizhne.