On Thursday, June 30, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced the departure of the occupation forces from the Ukrainian Zmiinyi Island in the Black Sea.

"Today, as a step of goodwill, the Russian military completed the completion of the tasks on the Zmiinyi Island and brought out the garrison from there," the authority said.

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation claims that such actions have demonstrated that the Russian Federation "does not interfere with the UN efforts to organize the humanitarian corridor for the export of agricultural products from the territory of Ukraine."

"Now the word behind the Ukrainian side, which still does not demine the coast of the Black Sea off its shores, including port waters," the statement said.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on June 21, the AFU Operational Command South announced a blow to the garrison of Russian troops on the captured Zmiinyi Island. Ukrainian fighters recorded a hit in the anti-aircraft missile system Pantsyr C1, a radar station and automotive equipment.

We also reported that today the occupying authorities of Crimea reported the shelling of Chernomornaftogaz drilling platforms, which the Russians stole after the occupation of the peninsula in 2014.

Earlier, we wrote that on June 17 near the Zmiinyi Island the Ukrainian military destroyed the tugboat of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation Vasily Beh, on which the Russians installed the TOR anti-aircraft missile.