Work Is Underway At Epicenter Of Explosion. Kremenchuk Mayor Spoke About Situation With Shopping Center As of

As of the morning of June 30, rescuers examined and dismantled the wreckage already at 80% of the area of ​​the shopping center.

This was reported by the head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration Dmytro Lunin and the city head Vitalii Maletskyi.

Now the work is underway at the epicenter of the explosion, this is the territory of the Comfy store. People work for 30 minutes, replacing each other. According to the mayor, work is now very dangerous, rescuers were injured yesterday when a concrete slab moved, so they work very carefully.

Rescuers of the State Emergencies Service, utility workers, workers of different enterprises of Kremenchuk, and volunteers work on the spot. Utility equipment has been attracted.

As of the morning, the number of killed remains unchanged - 18 people. Also 21 people are considered missing.

The police keep constant contact with the relatives of the missing persons, studying the data of mobile operators in order to more accurately determine the places where the bodies of the killed can be.

Psychologists of the State Emergency Service work with the relatives of the missing and killed. The Investigative Commission conducts the actions of the administration of the shopping center.

"It is about messages in social networks about the decision to work during air alarm. At the same time, he noted that the vast majority of people after the alarm left the shopping center. There were store workers who helped with the evacuation and closed the shops," Maletskyi said.

The mayor once again called on all Ukrainians not to neglect the air alarm signals. If alarm announces, you need to immediately leave the territory of shopping centers or other public places, because no one knows where Russian missiles can hit again.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the bodies of most who were killed as a result of a hit if the shopping center in Kremenchuk were not recognized, since they were very burned.

The mayor of Kremenchuk Vitalii Maletskyi said that the Amstor shopping center in Kremenchuk, where dozens of people were killed by the Russian missile was not closed during air alarms.