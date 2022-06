Ukraine began export of electricity to Europe

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal reported this in his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News reports.

"Just three months after receiving energy visa-free, the long-awaited export of Ukrainian electricity to Europe began. Today, such an export went in the direction of Romania from one in the morning. The initial volume is 100 MW. Energy visa-free with the EU, which started work in March of this year, gives its very visible and a practical result. Only for the first day, the Ukrenergo state enterprise earned UAH 10 million to sell access to interstate intersection,” he wrote.

According to Shmyhal, the potential of Ukrainian electricity exports to Europe is up to 2.5 GW, while according to this scenario, the state will be able to receive more than UAH 70 billion per year.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Ukrenergo national energy company sold 5 companies access to the section for June 30 for electricity export to Romania at record prices.

In June, the European network of systemic electricity transmission operators (ENTSO-E, the network participants are 42 system operators from 35 countries) agreed on the phased expansion of Ukrainian electricity exports to Europe.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal believes that Ukraine will be able to export about 800 MW of electricity to the European Union per day until the end of 2022.

On March 16, Ukraine became a member of the Energy EU, completely synchronized with ENTSO-E.