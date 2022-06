On Thursday morning, June 30, Russian invaders hit the Kryvorizkyi district of Dnipropetrovsk region. As a result, a warehouse with 40 tons of grain was destroyed. This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Valentyn Reznichenko in Telegram.

Reznichenko said that in the morning the enemy fired at the Zelenodolska community several times from different weapons, and in Velyka Kostromka a blow came in the center of the village. There is destruction.

“In Zelenodolsk, the enemy hit the agricultural enterprise. It destroyed a warehouse in which there was 40 tons of grain. The explosion caused a fire. Previously, people were not injured,” Reznichenko wrote.

He added that in other districts of the region this moment is calm.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on June 28, Russian occupation troops delivered a missile blow to Dnipro.

Also, the mayor of Dnipro Borys Filatov urged residents of the city not to ignore air alarms.

On June 26, the invaders fired at Dnipropetrovsk region for several hours, there are wounded.

On the night of June 24, the Russians fired at Dnipropetrovsk region from the Uragans at night.