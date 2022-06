The State Budget of Ukraine has received a grant from the United States in the amount of USD 1.3 billion.

The Ministry of Finance has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

These funds were provided from the World Bank Multi-Donor Trust Fund as part of additional funding for the Public Expenditure Support for Sustainable Governance in Ukraine Project between Ukraine and the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) and the International Development Association (IDA).

"The support of our partners accelerates Ukraine's victory. Special thanks to the teams of the government, the Ministry of Finance, the Embassy of Ukraine in the United States and the World Bank for their well-coordinated work and the opportunity to receive these funds as quickly as possible," Finance Minister of Ukraine Serhii Marchenko emphasized.

He noted that the next grant from the U.S. could come as early as July.

The funds will be used to reimburse the state budget expenditures made to ensure the remuneration of employees of state bodies and budgetary educational institutions, both at the national and regional levels.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on June 24, Ukrainian Finance Minister Serhii Marchenko and German Federal Finance Minister Christian Lindner signed an agreement between the governments of Ukraine and Germany on providing Ukraine with EUR 1 billion in grant funding.