President Volodymyr Zelenskyy enacted the decision of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) dated June 29 to approve the regulation on the register of persons with significant economic and political influence in public life (oligarchs), the procedure for its formation and maintenance.

This is stated in Decree 459 dated June 29, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is envisaged that the registry will be created in two stages: ensuring the functioning of the registry with a basic set of functionality and ensuring the development of the registry with further expansion of functionality.

To ensure the formation and maintenance of the register, the NSDC Office determines the structural units that are empowered to ensure the performance of the functions of the holder and administrator of the register.

Information about oligarchs entered into the register cannot be considered confidential.

The register, in particular, should ensure the processing of information about oligarchs and declarations of their contacts without the possibility of deletion; information about oligarchs and declarants, taking into account their connection with the relevant identified persons; fixing and storing information about access and actions of users in the registry, their monitoring; protection of registry information from destruction, blocking, violation of the integrity and mode of access to it; registry user authentication.

After setting the date, place and time of the meeting of the NSDC, at which it is planned to consider the submission of recognizing a certain person as an oligarch, the registrar ensures that a message about such a meeting is sent to the address of the registered or declared place of residence (stay) of such a person (10 working days before the day of holding such a meeting), and after sending such a notification, also ensures its publication on the official website of the NSDC.

Not later than three days from the date of entry into force of the decision of the NSDC to recognize a person as an oligarch, the registrar includes such a person in the register, as a result of which information about the oligarch becomes available in the public interface of the register.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the law on oligarchs came into effect on May 7, 2022.

In November 2021, the Cabinet of Ministers approved an action plan to prevent the abuse of excessive influence by oligarchs, according to which the NSDC and the Ministry of Digital Development were to put into operation the Register of Oligarchs by April 2022.

In January, Secretary of the NSDC Oleksii Danilov said that there were more than 13 oligarchs in Ukraine, but did not name their names.