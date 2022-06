The authorities of the Syrian Arab Republic (SAR) decided to recognize the independence of the so-called "DPR" and "LPR," which were formed in 2014 by pro-Russian militants in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The Syrian news agency SANA has reported this, citing a source in the Syrian Foreign Ministry.

"In accordance with the common will and desire to establish relations in all regions, the Syrian Arab Republic decided to recognize the independence and sovereignty of the Luhansk People's Republic and the Donetsk People's Republic," the agency quoted the interlocutor as saying.

According to him, in the near future Syria intends to hold negotiations with representatives of the "republics" in order to agree on a framework for strengthening relations.

Recall, on February 21, 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree recognizing the independence of the so-called "DPR" and "LPR."

At the same time, the leader of the aggressor country recognized the so-called "republics" within the borders of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

Note that one of the goals of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine is the "liberation" of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, which the Armed Forces of Ukraine allegedly hold.

We also wrote that on February 22, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs called on other countries of the world to also recognize the independence of pseudo-republics.