France will hand over six more Caesar self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine.

Minister of Armed Forces of France Sebastien Lecornu stated this, Le Parisien reports.

At the same time, Lecornu did not specify when Ukraine would receive them. However, the adviser to the Minister of Interior Affairs of Ukraine Anton Herashchenko said that "new self-propelled howitzers from international partners are in a hurry to crush the invaders to the Ukrainian front."

The self-propelled howitzers will arrive in addition to the 12 howitzers that were delivered earlier.

Caesar is a new generation self-propelled artillery. It allows hitting enemy targets at a distance of 20 kilometers.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, German Ambassador to Ukraine Anka Feldhusen previously reported that in addition to Panzerhaubitze 2000 howitzers, Gepard anti-aircraft self-propelled guns along with American MLRS and HIMARS will arrive in Ukraine within 3-6 weeks.

Earlier, the Ambassador of Ukraine to Germany Andrii Melnyk said that Ukraine could receive 7 Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled howitzers from Germany around June 22, and 30 German Gepard anti-aircraft self-propelled guns should also be transferred to Ukraine (15 - until the end of July, another 15 - until the end of August). Before this, according to him, Germany did not supply Ukraine with a single unit of heavy equipment.