U.S. President Joe Biden announced the strengthening of the American presence in Europe in connection with the Russian threat.

He said this during a meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on the sidelines of the NATO summit, European Pravda reports.

Joe Biden said, NATO will be strengthened in all areas - on land, in the air and at sea.

He said that the United States is sending two additional destroyers to the general American-Spanish naval base Rota and thus the number of American destroyers there will grow from 4 to 6.

In Poland, according to Biden, the United States will create a permanent headquarters of the fifth U.S. Army Corps, which will help strengthen the compatibility of U.S. and NATO troops throughout the eastern flank of the Alliance.

The U.S. will also send two additional F-35 squadrons to Britain and strengthen air defenses in Germany and Italy.

A rotating brigade of up to 3,000 fighters and 2,000 other personnel will be deployed in Romania.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Turkey agreed to Sweden and Finland joining NATO.

Earlier, Biden said that the United States entered into a confrontation with Russia in order to prevent chaos in Europe.