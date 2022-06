The Russian occupation forces continue to try to establish control over sections of the Lysychansk-Bakhmut highway in order to block units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) defending Lysychansk in Luhansk region and the settlements surrounding the city.

This is stated in the evening operational update of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

“In the Donetsk direction, the enemy, with the support of artillery, tries to block the city of Lysychansk and take control of the section of the highway Lysychansk - Bakhmut,” the statement says.

The enemy sent sabotage and reconnaissance groups in the area of ​​Verkhniokamianka to support the offensive. Ukrainian soldiers found and neutralized them. The remnants of the occupiers' sabotage and reconnaissance groups left.

In addition, during the day, the invaders shelled civilian infrastructure in Lysychansk, Verkhniokamianka and Siversk. At the same time, the Russians also launched an airstrike on the Lysychansk Oil Refinery.

We will remind, a day earlier, on June 28, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced that units of the Russian troops were conducting an assault in the direction of the Lysychansk Oil Refinery, which is located southwest of the city.

And on Monday, June 27, the Ukrainian command noted that the Russians concentrated their main efforts on trying to block Lysychansk from the south and southwest.