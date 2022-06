Norwegian Defense Minister Bjorn Arild Gram has said that Norway, in cooperation with the United Kingdom, will transfer 3 M270 multiple launch rocket systems to Ukraine.

The Norwegian Ministry of Defence has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

These MLRS are in service with the UK and Norway.

The governments of the countries agreed that the UK will transfer part of its MLRS to Ukraine, and Norway will compensate for this equipment to the UK from its warehouses.

"Our guns require extensive upgrading, therefore we have agreed with the British that they receive Norwegian guns so they can send some of theirs to Ukraine. This is an example of good cooperation between allies, says the Minister of Defense,” the Norwegian Ministry of Defense said in a statement citing Gram's words.

The Minister also noted that Norway must continue to support Ukraine so that it can continue the struggle for freedom and independence.

“More weapons are needed, and this is a highly demanded capacity for Ukraine that we would not have achieved without close cooperation with the United Kingdom,” he said.

In addition, the Norwegian government decided to transfer 5,000 grenades to Ukraine in addition to the already transferred 5,000 grenades.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the American HIMARS are already in Ukraine.