The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) has decided on an enhanced package of support for Ukraine.

This is stated in the joint declaration of the member countries of the Alliance, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“We will continue and further step up political and practical support to our close partner Ukraine as it continues to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity against Russian aggression. Jointly with Ukraine, we have decided on a strengthened package of support. This will accelerate the delivery of non-lethal defence equipment, improve Ukraine’s cyber defences and resilience, and support modernising its defence sector in its transition to strengthen long-term interoperability. In the longer term, we will assist Ukraine, and support efforts on its path of post-war reconstruction and reforms,” the document reads.

NATO fully supports Ukraine's inherent right to self-defence and to choose its own security arrangements.

“We welcome efforts of all Allies engaged in providing support to Ukraine. We will assist them adequately, recognising their specific situation,” the Allies say.

In addition, the statement of the Alliance members notes that the Russian Federation is fully responsible for the humanitarian catastrophe in Ukraine.

Thus, NATO Allies are working with relevant stakeholders in the international community to hold accountable all those responsible for war crimes, including conflict-related sexual violence.

It is also noted that Russia has intentionally exacerbated a food and energy crisis, affecting billions of people around the world, including through its military actions

NATO Allies are working closely to support international efforts to enable exports of Ukrainian grain and to alleviate the global food crisis.

“We will continue to counter Russia’s lies and reject its irresponsible rhetoric. Russia must immediately stop this war and withdraw from Ukraine. Belarus must end its complicity in this war,” the declaration says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, at the summit in Madrid, NATO leaders officially recognized Russia as their strategic threat, and also invited Sweden and Finland to become members of the Alliance.