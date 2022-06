The new NATO Strategic Concept has officially changed Russia's status in relations with the Alliance and defines the Russian Federation as the most serious and immediate threat to the security of Allies. European Pravda reports this.

“The Russian Federation is the most significant and direct threat to Allies’ security and to peace and stability in the Euro-Atlantic area,” says the Concept adopted at the Summit, which determines NATO's strategy for the next decade.

However, the Alliance emphasizes that it does not seek confrontation with the Russian Federation and does not pose a threat to Russia.

Also, the concept does not specify whether the Alliance considers Russia to be its enemy or opponent, but is ready for aggression on its part.

“NATO will continue to protect our populations and defend every inch of Allied territory at all times. We will build on our newly enhanced posture, and significantly strengthen our deterrence and defence for the long term to ensure the security and defence of all Allies,” the document says.

The publication notes that the current decision reflects a sharp change in the security situation in Europe due to the full-scale war in Ukraine, since in the previous Concept, which was adopted in 2010, NATO identified Russia as its strategic partner.

In addition, the decision notes that Russia seeks to establish spheres of influence and direct control through coercion, subversion, aggression and annexation.

“It uses conventional, cyber and hybrid means against us and our partners. Its coercive military posture, rhetoric and proven willingness to use force to pursue its political goals undermine the rules-based international order,” the text of the Concept says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, NATO invited Sweden and Finland to become members of the Alliance.

Earlier, Turkiye agreed to Sweden and Finland joining NATO.

Biden also announced the strengthening of the U.S. presence in Europe.