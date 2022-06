The North Atlantic Treaty Organization has invited Sweden and Finland to become members of NATO. This is stated in the message of the press service of NATO.

So, it is noted that on June 29, the Alliance decided to invite Finland and Sweden to become members of NATO.

“We reaffirm our commitment to NATO’s Open Door Policy. Today, we have decided to invite Finland and Sweden to become members of NATO, and agreed to sign the Accession Protocols,” reads the statement.

It is noted that when joining the organization, it is extremely important that the legitimate security interests of all Allies are properly taken into account.

“We welcome the conclusion of the trilateral memorandum between Turkiye, Finland, and Sweden to that effect. The accession of Finland and Sweden will make them safer, NATO stronger, and the Euro-Atlantic area more secure,” reads the statement.

Finland and Sweden will become full members of the Alliance after 30 NATO member countries ratify the agreement.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Biden announced the strengthening of the U.S. presence in Europe.

Earlier, Turkiye agreed to Sweden and Finland joining NATO.