The State Emergency Service’s units examined and dismantled 75% of the rubble of the Amstor shopping center in Kremenchuk, where the enemy missile hitted. This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service.

"As of 8 a.m. on June 29, search work continues, disassembling damaged building structures is carried out using heavy engineering equipment and low mechanization tools," the statement said.

As a result of the shelling of the shopping center, 18 people were killed (of which 1 person died in the hospital), during the analysis of the rubble, 8 fragments of human bodies were discovered.

61 people turned for medical help, 26 of them were hospitalized in an intensive treatment hospital. All victims are provided with the necessary medical care.

Besides, several employees of the State Emergency Service were injured during fire extinguishing and analyzing rubble.

On June 27, during the extinguishing of the fire, the head of the next shift of OKV 4 HPRZ lost consciousness, which with a preliminary diagnosis of poisoning with products of combustion was taken to the intensive care unit of the Kremenchuk Central District Hospital.

"On June 29, during preparation for the dismantling of reinforced concrete slabs, one of them was shifted, as a result of which 2 employees of the State Emergency Service were injured - the head of the guard of 5 HPRCh of the city of Myrhorod and the senior rescuer dosimeter of the ARZ SP. They are currently in the hospital," the statement says.

As Ukrainian News reported, the bodies of most who were killed as a result of a hitting to the shopping center in Kremenchuk were not recognized, since they were very burned.

The mayor of Kremenchuk Vitalii Maletskyi said that the Amstor shopping center in Kremenchuk, where dozens of people were killed because of the Russian rocket was not closed during air alarms.

In addition, as a result of missile attacks on Kremenchuk, in addition to the destroyed Amstor shopping center, the buildings of the enterprise were damaged.