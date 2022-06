Belarus is working on the creation of rifle battalions of territorial troops.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, Ukrainian News reports.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, there is a check of combat readiness of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus.

"According to available information, for the period from June 28 to July 16 of the current year in Gomel region, military gathering with military service are planned. According to the gathering plans, the issues of the formation of individual rifle battalions of the territorial troops, conducting combat coordination, as well as the organization of protection and defense of objects will be worked out," the General Staff reports.

At the same time, there is a threat of aviation and missile strikes from the territory of the Republic of Belarus on the objects of the territory of Ukraine.

In the Siverske direction, the enemy continues to hold up to three battalion tactical groups in the border areas in Bryansk and Kursk regions of Russia from the 1st Panzer and 20th Combined Arms of Airborne Forces.

The aggressor fired from the artillery of the position of defense forces in the border regions of Sumy and Chernihiv regions.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Lviv region is preparing for the possible invasion of the Belarusian troops and holds the necessary defensive measures.

The ex-deputy secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, General Serhii Kryvonis, believes that there is a great threat of reuse of the territory of Belarus to attack Ukraine. This can be both the attack of the Russian troops and the inclusion of the Armed Forces of Belarus.

Belarus sent about 20 wagons of ammunition to the Russian Federation.