Russian Troops Trying To Reach Bohorodychne - Krasnopillia In Donetsk Region, Conducting Assaults - AFU

The troops of the Russian Federation are trying to reach Bohorodychne - Krasnopillia in Donetsk region, conducting assault on the Sloviansk direction.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, Ukrainian News reports.

"In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy concentrates the main efforts on the conduct of assault actions in order to enter Bohorodychne - Krasnopillia and the creation of conditions for the further attack on Barvenkove ​​and Sloviansk," the General Staff said.

The enemy committed shelling positions of the Armed Forces in the areas of settlements of Mayaky and Serebrianka.

Within the framework of logistics support and acquisition of broken troops, the enemy moved weapons and military equipment to certain areas.

According to the General Staff, in the Kharkiv direction the enemy’s units focus the main efforts on holding previously occupied positions.

In order to clarify the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the enemy conducted aerial reconnaissance in the areas of the settlements of Tsyrkuny and Kutuzivka.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the enemy storms the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the direction of the Vuhlehirsk thermal power plant (Donetsk region).

The Russian military continues assault actions in the Kharkiv direction.

The invaders stormed the village of Dementievka 30 km from Kharkiv.