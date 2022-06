Biomethane has the potential of becoming the third full-fledged source of gas in Ukraine, after domestic production and import. According to the experts of the Bioenergy Association of Ukraine, biomethane output could reach 7.8 billion cubic meters per year. DSOs operating under the RGC brand have simplified the procedure of connecting biomethane plants as much as possible and set a symbolic flat fee of 1 hryvnia.

Ukraine is currently on the verge of establishing and launching a biomethane market of its own. The respective law was passed late last year, and now, even during the war, the first real projects for biomethane production and injection into gas networks are being kicked off.

Countries that are comparable to Ukraine in terms of agricultural potential have already integrated hundreds of biomethane plants into gas distribution networks. For example, France allowed biomethane in the gas distribution networks back in 2011 and now has more than 300 biomethane plants connected. Germany embarked on a path of biomethane development in 2006 and currently produces about 1 billion m3 of biomethane per year, while the United Kingdom has about 120 plants producing biomethane.

Gas distribution networks are the most appropriate and promising for the connection of biomethane plants. In Ukraine, they are the most diversified and extensive networks in the country and have a system operating pressure comparable to that of biomethane producers, which does not require the installation of additional equipment.

Gas DSOs operating under the RGC brand will offer services that include preparation of technical specifications, approval of the project, and physical connection of biomethane producers to distribution networks for 1 hryvnia. Biomethane producers shall only finance the construction of external and internal gas networks and the purchase of equipment.

"This is the contribution of the gas distribution industry towards the development of the energy independence of the country," said Serhii Bondar, Chief Technical Officer, RGC. – We have simplified the procedure of connecting biomethane plants to gas distribution networks as much as possible. Standard technical specifications for connections are available on DSOs websites. They contain clear, concise, and simplified rules and requirements to ensure the connection."

DSOs are getting ready to accept the first volumes of biomethane, having the technical expertise to ensure stable operations of the gas network. The biomethane register is under construction and the Technical Regulations for natural gas containing quality requirements are to be approved.

There are quite a few agricultural enterprises in Ukraine that have the potential to produce biomethane. According to the GTS Operator, there are already 26 companies that are considering the integration of their own production facilities into gas networks. Gas distribution networks offer them the most opportunities, as they reduce the installation costs for additional equipment.

For advice on the connectivity, the manufacturers or investors may email to: [email protected]. Our associates will offer you timely initial advice and assign you a personal manager.

