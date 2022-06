Invaders strengthening their positions in the area of ​​Vuhlehirsk TPP – General Staff

The Russian occupiers are strengthening their positions in the area of ​​the Vuhlehirsk thermal power plant.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In the Donetsk direction, the main efforts of the enemy are concentrated on conducting military operations in the Lysychansk and Bakhmut directions with the aim of encircling Lysychansk.

In the Lysychansk direction, the enemy continues the offensive in the direction of Vovchoyarivka – Verkhniokamiyanka.

In order to maintain the pace of the offensive in the indicated direction, the occupiers reinforced the grouping with one battalion tactical group.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the enemy is storming the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the direction of the Vuhlehirsk TPP in Donetsk region.

The troops of the Russian Federation are trying to reach the Bohorodychne – Krasnopillia line in Donetsk region, conducting assaults in the Sloviyansk direction.