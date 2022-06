Indonesian President Joko Widodo will visit Ukraine today. He and his team travel to Kyiv from Poland.

This was reported on Twitter by President Widodo.

“At 9 p.m., a small group of people and I are going to Kyiv, Ukraine from Przemysl, Poland. We started this peacekeeping mission with good intentions. I hope it gets easier,” he wrote.

The G20 summit will take place in November 2022 on the Indonesian island of Bali. The opinions of the summit participants about the need for the presence of Putin or other representatives of Russia at the meeting were divided.

However, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, who is hosting the summit this year, said yesterday that Russian President Vladimir Putin had accepted an invitation to attend the G20 meeting.

We also reported that on April 27, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also received an invitation from Widodo to attend the G20 summit in November.

Bloomberg believes that in this way the Indonesian president wants to try to arrange a meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin.